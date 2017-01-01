Family Entertainment Group Acquires IL's Hollywood Park FEC

ITASCA, IL -- Family Entertainment Group, headquartered here, has purchased Crestwood, IL-based Hollywood Park Family Entertainment Center. The acquisition is the third for FEG in the past 12 months, with Hollywood Park joining a host of other parks and entertainment under its umbrella.

Hollywood Park, located in Chicago's south suburbs, features a collection of Hollywood memorabilia, a family restaurant, a multi-level gameroom, bumper cars, electric go-karts and two mini golf courses.

Chris Paliga and his family have owned and operated the park since the mid-1990s. "I might not have sold my property to anyone other than George Smith and FEG," Paliga said. "I have a commitment to this business, the Hollywood Park leadership team and the community, and FEG has the resources to improve on the park."

According to Ray Smith, FEG's director of business development: "The acquisition of Hollywood Park aligns with our strategy of identifying and acquiring high-quality, well-operated locations and driving the business to the next level."

FEG said it will enhance the facility over the next year with a new games package, four lanes of mini bowling, additional restaurant seating, four new private party rooms, a renovated façade and outdoor entertainment elements.