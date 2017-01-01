Okra LLC Taps Betson Master Distributor For Goldfinger Monitors

CARLSTADT, NJ -- Betson Enterprises, a division of H. Betti Industries Inc., said it has signed a master distribution agreement with video monitor manufacturer Okra LLC/Goldfinger (Beaufort, SC). Under terms of the agreement, Betson becomes the U.S. master distributor for Goldfinger equipment. Customers seeking Goldfinger LED-LCD touchscreen monitors now can obtain them by contacting Betson.

Goldfinger monitors are offered in eight standard sizes, from 15" to 55", along with customized sizes and aspect ratios. Their touch-sensing system is based on infrared light rather than capacitive sensors embedded in a screen overlay. According to the manufacturer, its hardened-glass screen without a touch layer provides greater brightness, contrast and color accuracy, and responds to any touch input including a stylus, a pencil eraser or a gloved hand. Goldfinger monitors use individual LEDs across the back of the screen that turn on or off independently.

"We’re excited to grow sales domestically for Goldfinger," said Betson Imperial Parts & Service vice-president Richard Zayas-Bazan. "Betson’s sales and marketing horsepower combined with Goldfinger’s innovative product offerings will make for a great partnership."

Goldfinger was founded in 2009 by three brothers -- Daniel, Marshall and William Hartmann -- who saw a need for quality touchscreens at lower prices.

Goldfinger vice-president of sales Marshall Hartmann said the Betson partnership will provide a worldwide outlet for the company's products. "It is a perfect fit for a growing manufacturer," he said. "We look forward to this relationship with such an established and strong company."

Betson Enterprises, established in 1934, distributes amusement games and vending machines, along with audiovisual equipment, parts and billiards supplies. Its nationwide network of 16 offices offers client-specific consultative solutions for the design, installation, service and export of equipment.

