Jolly Roger's Spydero Adds Style To A Classic Coin-Op Kiddie Ride Theme

ORLANDO, FL -- Jolly Roger Amusement Rides Ltd., a unit of England's Photo-Me International, garnered praise at the recent IAAPA Attractions Expo for its Spydero kiddie ride, a replica of a sports car. Jolly Roger's new coin-op device updates the classic kiddie theme with an assortment of flashing LED lights, realistic engine sounds and luxury speedster design. The two-seater's interior is fitted with a gas pedal that actuates engine-revving noises and two flashing buttons for additional sound effects.

The distinguishing feature of Spydero is its stylish sports car detail. Boasting a durable gelcoat and high-gloss finish, the ride offers a kiddie interpretation of a high-performance sports car with chic wheels and an exposed, rear-mounted glass-encased engine bay, similar to the design pioneered by Ferrari. Flashing LED lights accent the ride's exterior and give the wheels the appearance of speed.

Several operators who viewed the ride for the first time during the IAAPA exposition in Orlando, FL, said Spydero's high-end design and LED lighting effects make it a "perfect photo op" for parents and kids.

"Our new Spydero children's ride is taking England by storm," said Jolly Roger's Dave Watson. "Sleek, modern and exciting, it is proving a hit with everybody."

The ride can be fitted with either a mechanical or electronic coin acceptor and set up to take most worldwide currencies. It's available in standard and custom colors.