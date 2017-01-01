George Sarantopoulos Chairs NAC's New Leadership Team

George Sarantopoulos

JACKSONVILLE, FL -- The National ATM Council Inc. earlier this year announced its new board of directors and officers. “NAC thanks these dedicated and talented professionals for contributing their valuable time and expertise on behalf of America’s retail ATM industry sector,” said Bruce Renard, the association’s executive director.

George Sarantopoulos, Access One Solutions (Brooklyn, NY), has been elected chairman of the board; Patrick Conner, ATMPartMart.com (Westlake Village, CA), is vice-chair; Chris Waters, National ATM (Houston), is treasurer; and Mike Powell, First Regents Bancservices, LLC (Franklin, TN), is secretary.

The newly elected NAC board members are: Bryan Bauer, Kahuna ATM Solutions (Bloomington, IL); Tim Baxter, SwypCo LLC (Bellville, TX); David Braddock, Meiners Development Co. (Kansas City, MO); Jim Cabe, Turnkey ATM Solutions, LLC (Atlanta); Greg Chiasson, ATM’s of the South Inc. (New Orleans); Bonnie Dalrymple, Aurora Transaction Solutions (Kennett Square, PA); Jim Everton, eGlobal ATM (Kaysville, UT); Scot Gardner, SJI ATM Inc. (Germantown, TN); Emily Harris, Ecash Inc. (Avilla, IN); Curt Selman, Selman Telecommunications Investment Group (Carrollton, TX); and John Steeley, president, Automated Systems America Inc. (Glendale, CA).

"I am grateful for this opportunity to serve as NAC’s chair, and I will do all in my power to guide the association successfully and continue fighting the good fight for our industry during the important times ahead," Sarantopoulos said. “My sincere thanks to outgoing NAC chair, Bonnie Dalrymple, for her outstanding service and leadership. It will be a privilege to continue working with Bonnie and all our other excellent NAC directors, as we continue the organization’s vital work to preserve and promote the interests of those who make widespread, convenient access to cash possible at retail ATMs across America."

Sarantopoulos added that NAC’s incoming directors and officers will direct the association’s financial resources to serve the interests of independent ATM owners, operators and suppliers. Key items include oversight of NAC’s governmental affairs efforts and litigation against anticompetitive access fee rules.

Established in 2011 and headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, NAC represents independent ATM deployers and suppliers in the U.S. Visit natmc.org for more information.

PHOTOS: Pictured, from left, are Patrick Conner, Mike Powell, Bryan Bauer, Curt Selman, David Braddock and Emily Harris.