BoA ATM Dispenses Counterfeit Bill In Seattle

SEATTLE -- A woman withdrawing cash from a Bank of America ATM was shocked to discover she received bogus money from the machine. According to local press reports, Darcy Fox withdrew $300 from the machine in Seattle's Wedgwood neighborhood to discover a badly worn $20 bill mixed in with the legitimate currency.

The bill was clearly identifiable and labeled "Motion Picture Use Only" in the spot that typically reads "United States of America." The bank eventually agreed to refund Fox.