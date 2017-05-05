 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 5 May 2017, Posted On: 5/5/2017

BoA ATM Dispenses Counterfeit Bill In Seattle


Hank Schlesinger
swag@earthlink.net
SEATTLE -- A woman withdrawing cash from a Bank of America ATM was shocked to discover she received bogus money from the machine. According to local press reports, Darcy Fox withdrew $300 from the machine in Seattle's Wedgwood neighborhood to discover a badly worn $20 bill mixed in with the legitimate currency.

The bill was clearly identifiable and labeled "Motion Picture Use Only" in the spot that typically reads "United States of America." The bank eventually agreed to refund Fox.

Bogus Bill in ATM

