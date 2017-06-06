AMOA-New York Releases 2017 Awards Video, Shining Spotlight On B.J. Thomas And Betson's Nina Byron

NEW YORK CITY -- The Amusement and Music Owners of New York has released a video highlighting its annual awards dinner and Jukebox Artist of the Year tribute, which took place here on April 26.

AMOA-NY presented its 2017 jukebox award to American pop singer B.J. Thomas, whose distinguished singles include "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" and "Hooked On A Feeling," among many others. The association bestowed its Person of the Year Award on Nina Byron, a finance executive of Betson Enterprises, and the first woman to receive the honor. | SEE STORY

Local jukebox operators and industry members from around the country packed a midtown Manhattan venue to celebrate Byron's career. B.J. Thomas is the sixth music icon to receive AMOA-NY's award in recent years. He joins Tony Orlando (2016), The Stylistics (2015), Judy Collins (2014), Dionne Warwick (2013) and Peter Yarrow (2012).

This year's video is narrated by AMOA-NY president Ken Goldberg of Emerson Amusement (Woodside, NY), and includes interviews with the award winners and industry officials. "The jukebox played a very important part in my career, and in everyone's career, so it really is nice at this stage to be recognized," Thomas said.

The awards program is a major fundraising activity for the association, which represents amusement machine and jukebox operators who are active in New York City and the surrounding tri-state markets. For information on membership and next year's awards program, contact AMOA-NY executive director Danny Frank at (212) 279-1041 or dannyfrank@comcast.net.