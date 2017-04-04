Arcooda Partners With Barnstorm For Timeshock! Pinball Arcade Edition

MAYFIELD EAST, NSW, Australia -- Arcooda Pty Ltd., a division of Australia's Highway Group, has partnered with Barnstorm Games Ltd. to release Timeshock!--The Arcade Edition. The new game is an advanced version of Arcooda's video flipper Pro Pinball: Timeshock! created for the home and collector market.

The new game will feature advanced pinball physics for realistic play, a new lighting engine and "photorealistic" high-resolution graphics.

"Pro Pinball is one of the premium titles available as a video pinball table, with a rich history," said Arcooda's Steve Josifovski. "Barnstorm is adding additional features that, when combined with our machines, will make them play and feel like a real pinball game.

Arcooda, which recently introduced the game into the home market several months ago, has impressed the industry with its integration of traditional pin components, such as cabinetry features and plunger action, with a state-of-the-art graphics package and "shaker" motors to emulate mechanical pinball play.

As previously announced, the unit is designed so operators can switch out control panels to turn the pin into an arcade videogame with joystick and button controls. In videogame mode, the device supports vertical or horizontal screen orientations. It will also be configured to meet the different market requirements and standards in the U.S., Europe and Asia.