Jolly Roger Appoints Dave Watson To Lead International Sales Of Kiddie Rides

Dave Watson

LINCOLNSHIRE, UK -- Kiddie ride manufacturer Jolly Roger has appointed Dave Watson international sales manager. Watson brings three decades' experience in operations as an owner of a vending and coin-op route business. Jolly Roger said this experience gives the company an operator's sensibility in the international arena, where it sees the United States as its biggest growth opportunity.

Watson said he is looking forward to meeting and working with as many U.S. operators as possible. An accomplished long-distance runner, he is also planning to compete in an American marathon for charity.

Jolly Roger Amusement Rides Ltd. is a division of Surrey, England-based Photo-Me International, the world's largest photobooth operation. In 2005, Photo-Me acquired Jolly Roger and R.G. Mitchell, another kiddie ride manufacturer and operator.