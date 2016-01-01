 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 1, January 2017, Posted On: 12/20/2016

Jolly Roger Appoints Dave Watson To Lead International Sales Of Kiddie Rides


Hank Schlesinger
swag@earthlink.net
TAGS: Photo-Me International, Dave Watson, Jolly Roger Amusement Rides, Jolly Roger children's rides, kiddie rides, coin machine, coin-op ride, vending

Dave Watson, Jolly Roger Amusement Rides
Dave Watson
LINCOLNSHIRE, UK -- Kiddie ride manufacturer Jolly Roger has appointed Dave Watson international sales manager. Watson brings three decades' experience in operations as an owner of a vending and coin-op route business. Jolly Roger said this experience gives the company an operator's sensibility in the international arena, where it sees the United States as its biggest growth opportunity.

Watson said he is looking forward to meeting and working with as many U.S. operators as possible. An accomplished long-distance runner, he is also planning to compete in an American marathon for charity.

Jolly Roger Amusement Rides Ltd. is a division of Surrey, England-based Photo-Me International, the world's largest photobooth operation. In 2005, Photo-Me acquired Jolly Roger and R.G. Mitchell, another kiddie ride manufacturer and operator.

