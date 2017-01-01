AMOA Announces Member Benefit Program With Heartland MicroPayments

DALLAS -- The Amusement and Music Operators Association, a 69-year old trade organization representing amusement machine and jukebox vendors, today announced a cashless payment partnership with Heartland MicroPayments.

As a result of its new relationship, Heartland will offer "new and innovative" cashless payment options to AMOA members, said Heartland MicroPayments vice-president Leanne Price. Among those products is Heartland's WaveRider wireless payment system tailored for amusement operations.

"As technology continues to evolve, AMOA has been examining ways we can assist our operator members, not only [by] embracing available technology, but with the added benefit of improving the bottom line," said AMOA president Gaines Butler.

Heartland MicroPayments is a division of Princeton, NJ's Heartland Payment Systems Inc., which provides payment processing for more than 275,000 businesses in the U.S. It reportedly processes more than 11 million transactions a day and more than $80 billion in transactions a year. Last year, HPS merged with Global Payment Systems.

Heartland MicroPayments is exhibiting at this week's Amusement Expo International in Dallas. To learn more about AMOA's new cashless member benefit, visit Heartland in booth No. 1135 at the Dallas Convention Center on March 15 or 16.