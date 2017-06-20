AMI Entertainment Announces Royal Blood Giveaway; Grand Prize Is Autographed Bass, Concert Tickets

PRESS RELEASE

Source: AMI Entertainment Network | Released June 20 2017

AMI Entertainment Network has partnered with Warner Bros. Records to celebrate the release of Royal Blood’s new album. The English rock duo rose to success after releasing the debut of their eponymous album in 2014. Now they’re back with their second studio album "How Did We Get So Dark?"

Packed with 40 minutes of rock music, the album includes the single “Where Are You Now?” featured on HBO’s "Vinyl," and the latest singles “Lights Out” and “Hook, Line & Sinker.” Now through June 28, AMI users can enter for a chance to win the grand prize of an autographed Fender Jaguar bass and a pair of tickets to see the band on their U.S. tour. Rive runners up will take home copies of "How Did We Get So Dark?" on vinyl.

To enter, visit any participating jukebox on the AMI network, AMI Jukeboxes Facebook page, or AMI’s BarLink mobile app. Fans can download the free AMI BarLink app through the Apple Store or Google Play.

ABOUT: AMI Entertainment Network creates innovative entertainment solutions for bar and restaurant venues. Today, the company and its network of vending operators help more than 40,000 locations deliver multiscreen entertainment experiences. For more information about AMI's digital jukeboxes and other products, check out www.amientertainment.com or follow AMI on Twitter.

