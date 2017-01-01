Borges Joins Player One Amusement As Northeast Account Executive

Ray Borges

TORONTO -- Player One Amusement Group has announced the appointment of Ray Borges as an account executive in its northeastern office. In this post, he is responsible for building and maintaining client accounts.

Borges brings more than two decades’ experience in the amusement industry to his new assignment. He most recently served as sales manager for East Coast Amusements (Canton, MA), where he worked for 10 years.

"We are very excited to welcome Ray," said Jon Brady, president of Player One's distribution division. "His experience and focus on customer service will be a tremendous asset and key to our continued growth in the Northeast."

Player One Amusement Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Toronto-based Cineplex, is an amalgamation of five amusement vending companies (Cineplex Starburst, Brady Starburst, Premier Amusements, SAW and Tricorp Amusements). It employs more than 500 people in 21 offices in Canada and the United States. Borges can be reached at raymond.borges@cineplex.com or (774) 766-1903.