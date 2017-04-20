IAAPA's Asian Attractions Expo 2017 Trade Show Floor Nears 10,000 Net Square Meters

PRESS RELEASE

Source: International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions | Released April 20, 2017

More than 300 companies will showcase product and service innovations for more than 6,000 attractions industry buyers

ALEXANDRIA, VA -- The trade show floor at Asian Attractions Expo (AAE) 2017 spans nearly 10,000 net square meters of exhibit space with more than 300 companies set to showcase their new products and services. AAE 2017 takes place June 13-16 at The Sands Expo and Convention Center in Singapore with the show floor open June 14-16. The event is the premier international conference and trade show for the attractions industry in the Asia-Pacific region, and is owned and produced by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA).

Since 2013, when Singapore last hosted Asian Attractions Expo, the show floor has increased in size by 46 percent from 6,824 net square meters. The growth of the show is indicative of the growth within the attractions industry in the Asia-Pacific region. According to the "IAAPA Global Theme and Amusement Park Outlook Report for 2016-2020," attendance has grown in the Asia-Pacific region from 366.9 million visitors in 2013 to more than 418 million visitors in 2015, and is predicted to reach 595 million by 2020.

Top international manufacturer and supplier companies debut new products and services that amusement parks and attractions can take back to their facility to provide fresh guest experiences, encouraging new and repeat business. The products and services on display include state-of-the-art rides, motion simulators, virtual reality, water attractions, video and skill games, theming, technology, food-and-beverage innovations, and more. Buyers in attendance represent theme parks, water parks, family entertainment centers, zoos, aquariums, science centers, museums, resorts, property developers, and more.

Additional details about Asian Attractions Expo 2017 is available here, and a map of the trade show floor is available here. Companies interested in exhibiting at or sponsoring the expo are encouraged to visit the AAE 2017 website for details on available options for reaching this growing market segment.

ABOUT: Since 1997, Asian Attractions Expo has been the premier international event for the multibillion-dollar leisure and attractions industry in the Asia-Pacific region. Asian Attractions Expo 2017 takes place at the Sands Expo and Convention Center at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore 13-16 June, and includes a nearly 10,000 -net-square-meter trade show floor, a comprehensive industry education program, networking events, and visits to some of the region's premier attractions. More than 8,000 attractions industry professionals from more than 50 countries will participate in the 2017 event. @IAAPAHQ #AAE17

ABOUT: Founded in 1918, IAAPA is the largest international trade association for permanently located amusement facilities and attractions and is dedicated to the preservation and prosperity of the attractions industry. IAAPA represents nearly 5,300 facility, supplier, and individual members from 99 countries. Member facilities include amusement and theme parks, water parks, attractions, family entertainment centers, zoos, aquariums, museums, science centers, and resorts. IAAPA is a nonprofit organization. The association's global headquarters is in Alexandria, Virginia, United States. The association maintains regional offices in Brussels, Mexico City, Hong Kong, and Orlando. www.IAAPA.org @IAAPAHQ #IAAPA

Information contained on this page is provided by the company via press release distributed by the company, organization, agency or other "source." Vending Times Inc. and VendingTimes.com make no warranties or representations in connection therewith.