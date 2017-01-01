 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 3, March 2017, Posted On: 2/28/2017

Proximity-Marketing Technology Enhances AMI Entertainment's Jukebox Mobile App


Nick Montano
Nick@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: AMI Entertainment Network, AMI jukeboxes, AMI BarLink app, geofencing, beacons, inMarket, jukebox smartphone app, Ron Richards

PHILADELPHIA -- Mobile users on AMI Entertainment's jukebox network will notice a more personalized experience thanks to the addition of geofencing and beacons. The jukebox company's BarLink app now blends the two different proximity-marketing technologies.

Geofencing uses a smartphone's built-in location services to recognize when it is in an AMI jukebox location. Geofencing's advantage is that it's a software-only solution and can be immediately turned on in all BarLink-enabled locations, AMI explained. Beacons offer a more precise solution for locations physically equipped with the Bluetooth transmitters.

AMI has partnered with inMarket, said to be the world's largest beacon proximity and location intelligence company, to enable BarLink to work with third-party advertisers and mobile app vendors. AMI reports it will be able to broaden the reach of messages brought to patrons in jukebox locations. Venice, CA-based inMarket says it reaches about 45 million app users monthly in thousands of U.S. retail locations.

With inMarket's input, BarLink users will be able to receive targeted messages based on the usage of the app, including offers relevant to a specific AMI jukebox location they're visiting.

"Proximity marketing lets AMI reach out to patrons entering our locations, reminding them to use the jukebox, and bringing them exciting offers to enhance the bar experience," said AMI chief technology officer Ron Richards.

Topic: Music and Games Features

