New York City Police Precincts Become ATM Locations

NEW YORK CITY -- The New York Police Department has begun a pilot program that places ATMs in stationhouses in some of the city's toughest neighborhoods. The program, run in conjunction with the Municipal Credit Union, which operates the machines, seeks to provide safe locations for local residents to conduct banking transactions. If the pilot program is successful, ATMs could be installed in all precincts throughout the city.

"The NYPD and MCU have worked together on many different programs, including offering Uniform Loans to new NYPD recruits," said MCU spokesman Michael Mattone. "The NYPD expressed interest in a pilot program, where five precincts would have ATMs installed, and asked MCU to be the financial institution that provided the ATMs."

Pilot locations in Brooklyn include the 73 Precinct in East New York, 67 Precinct in East Flatbush and Police Service Area 2 in Brownsville. ATMs have also been placed in the 33 Precinct in Washington Heights (upper Manhattan) and the 100 Precinct in Queens.

The MCU, which serves a wide range of New York City civil service groups, currently has ATMs in New York City hospitals, Medgar Evers College, St. John's University, New York Civil Court and Department of Sanitation depots.