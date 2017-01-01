 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 3, March 2017, Posted On: 2/17/2017

Twin Galaxies Scoreboard Marks 35th Anniversary


Nick Montano
Nick@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: competitive video game play, video game scores, video game records, Twin Galaxies Scoreboard, Twin Galaxy 35th anniversary, Walter Day, John David Bloch, Ottumwa Iowa, Video Game Capital of the World, Guinness World Records videogame adjudication service

OTTUMWA, IA -- The Twin Galaxies Scoreboard celebrated is 35th anniversary on Feb. 9. Founded on Feb. 9, 1982, by Walter Day and John David Bloch, the Twin Galaxies Scoreboard started as an idea that materialized into a worldwide service which established competitive videogame playing as an organized sport.

During the course of its growth, the Twin Galaxies Scoreboard inspired the city of Ottumwa, IA, to declare itself the "Video Game Capital of the World" -- a status it still embraces today. The scoreboard was created by the Twin Galaxies Arcade, which was founded on Nov. 10, 1981 -- a date that local videogame players still celebrate, according to Day.

Today, the Ottumwa, IA, organization continues to put competitive videogame playing on the world map. Last year, Guinness World Records confirmed Twin Galaxies as the first videogame adjudication service. The Guinness certificate was presented to the City of Ottumwa on Nov. 19.

Topic: Music and Games Features

Articles:
  • Elaut USA, Coast To Coast Hire Scott Heit As Sales Rep
  • Shoemaker Gets $9M For Redondo Beach Arcade Property; Amusement Veteran Will Continue Inventing Under The Wedges/Ledges Brand
  • TouchTunes Jukeboxes Feature Valentine’s Day Playlists And Custom PhotoBooth Content
  • Jim Chapman Joins BMI Merchandise As Regional Sales Manager
  • Europol Busts Cyber-Criminal Gang Targeting ATMs
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 