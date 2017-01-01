Twin Galaxies Scoreboard Marks 35th Anniversary

OTTUMWA, IA -- The Twin Galaxies Scoreboard celebrated is 35th anniversary on Feb. 9. Founded on Feb. 9, 1982, by Walter Day and John David Bloch, the Twin Galaxies Scoreboard started as an idea that materialized into a worldwide service which established competitive videogame playing as an organized sport.

During the course of its growth, the Twin Galaxies Scoreboard inspired the city of Ottumwa, IA, to declare itself the "Video Game Capital of the World" -- a status it still embraces today. The scoreboard was created by the Twin Galaxies Arcade, which was founded on Nov. 10, 1981 -- a date that local videogame players still celebrate, according to Day.

Today, the Ottumwa, IA, organization continues to put competitive videogame playing on the world map. Last year, Guinness World Records confirmed Twin Galaxies as the first videogame adjudication service. The Guinness certificate was presented to the City of Ottumwa on Nov. 19.