Myrtle Beach's Broadway Amusement Rides Wins Firestone's Sweepstakes

NEEDHAM, MA -- Equipment financier Firestone Financial, a unit of Massachusetts's Berkshire Bank, announced that Broadway Amusement Rides LCC is the winner of its Take a Break on Us sweepstakes. Broadway's Bill Prescott won $4,000 toward a vacation of his choice.

"Congrats to Broadway Amusement Rides on winning the Take a Break sweepstakes," said Firestone assistant vice-president Tony Costanza. "We had a great turnout for this quarter's contest and love that we can give something back to our customers. We hope Bill has a relaxing trip and can't wait to see even more people involved in our next contest."

Broadway Amusement Rides LLC operates thrill rides in Myrtle Beach, SC. It has been a Firestone customer for the past seven years.

In addition to amusement rides, Firestone finances arcade games, jukeboxes and vending machines employed by professional operating companies. Call (800) 851-1001 for more information.