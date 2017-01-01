TouchTunes Partners With POS Leader Harbortouch, Offers New Revenue Opportunity To Jukebox Operators

NEW YORK CITY -- Digital music and jukebox giant TouchTunes, whose in-venue entertainment platform serves 65,000 bars and restaurants in North America, said it has formed an exclusive sales partnership with Harbortouch, a point-of-sale system and merchant services provider.

Harbortouch offers a program to restaurants, bars and retailers that provides a full-featured POS system with no upfront costs. As a result of its new partnership, TouchTunes says its jukebox operators can now leverage their existing client relationships to identify new leads for Harbortouch's POS systems. When a lead results in the installation of a new POS system, the operator is rewarded with a sales bonus and monthly residual payments.

TouchTunes operators will receive a free Playdium jukebox for each successful lead. Harbortouch said enrollment is easy, and it will manage all of the details and execution of the sales process, installation and support.

Harbortouch, based in Allentown, PA, has served more than 300,000 businesses across the country and reportedly processes more than $12 billion in payments annually.