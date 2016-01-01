Tri-State Council Heads To Philly For Oct. 5 Meet And Golf; Canteen's Alan Davies Will Be Honored

PHILADELPHIA -- The Tri-State Automatic Merchandising Council will hold its John Boyle Memorial Scholarship Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Bala Golf Club here.

Lunch will begin at noon, the golf tournament will follow, and a cocktail reception and dinner meeting starts at 5 p.m. Tri-State will honor Alan Davies of Canteen (Middletown, PA) for his years of service to the vending industry and association.

The Tri-State association, an affiliated state council of the National Automatic Merchandising Association, represents the vending and OCS trades in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.