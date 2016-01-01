 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 56, No. 10, October 2016, Posted On: 9/22/2016

Tri-State Council Heads To Philly For Oct. 5 Meet And Golf; Canteen's Alan Davies Will Be Honored


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
PHILADELPHIA -- The Tri-State Automatic Merchandising Council will hold its John Boyle Memorial Scholarship Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Bala Golf Club here.

Lunch will begin at noon, the golf tournament will follow, and a cocktail reception and dinner meeting starts at 5 p.m. Tri-State will honor Alan Davies of Canteen (Middletown, PA) for his years of service to the vending industry and association.

Click here to register. The registration period officially ends on Sept. 30.

The Tri-State association, an affiliated state council of the National Automatic Merchandising Association, represents the vending and OCS trades in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Topic: Meetings/Events

