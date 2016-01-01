EVA Renews Affiliation With UK's AVEX For 2013 Staging, June 11-13

BRUSSELS, Belgium -- The European Vending Association reports that it again has signed a partnership agreement with AVEX. The show, organized by the Automatic Vending Association (Great Britain and Ireland), is held every two years.

The initial partnership for the 2011 staging of AVEX proved beneficial to both entities, EVA reported, attaining its objective of working mutually to support industry events.

The AVEX show was launched by AVA in 1969, and has grown into one of the world's foremost vending expositions. In 2009, the European Drinking Water Cooler Association (EDWCA) became a cosponsor. EVA anticipates more than 150 exhibiting companies at AVEX 2013; its own exhibit will be situated in close proximity to AVA's, facilitating communication. AVA is one of the 19 national-association members of EVA, which represents the interests of the European vending industry.

The next AVEX will be held from June 11 through 13 at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham. For show information, visit avexshow.co.uk.