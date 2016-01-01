Amusement Expo Launches Mobile Texting Update Service

Industry members can now get short news alerts about Amusement Expo via text messages on their phones. The show takes place from March 20 to 22 in Las Vegas.

Beginning in February, the service will send up to two text messages a week to subscribers informing them about seminars, events and show specials, among other things. The service is free, but standard message rates apply under the phone owner's agreement with their individual carrier.

To sign up, text "amusementexpo" to 90210. By signing up, an exhibitor or registrant will automatically be entered to win one of three free nights at the Las Vegas Hotel.

Subscribers may opt out of the service at any time.