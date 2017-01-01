Connecticut Vending Association Plans Feb. 8 Dinner Meeting In Hartford

HARTFORD, CT -- The Connecticut Vending Association said it has scheduled a general membership meeting for Wednesday, Feb. 8, at J Restaurant Bar here. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception and dinner.

The business meeting portion will include a legislative update from CVA lobbyist Dolores Malloy, Malloy & Assoc., and guest appearance by Republican state Sen. Len Suzio, who was reelected to the General Assembly after losing his seat in the previous election. The Connecticut Senate is deadlocked, with 18 members from each party, sending any tied votes to the lieutenant governor, reported CVA's Eric Mueller. "I believe we haven't seen this situation in over 100 years," he said.

The meeting is open to members, nonmembers and guests. The cost to attend is $60. RSVP to Bill Miller.