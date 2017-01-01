 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 2, February 2017, Posted On: 1/26/2017

Connecticut Vending Association Plans Feb. 8 Dinner Meeting In Hartford


Nick Montano
Nick@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: vending, Connecticut Vending Association, Dolores Malloy, Malloy & Assoc., Len Suzio, Eric Mueller

HARTFORD, CT -- The Connecticut Vending Association said it has scheduled a general membership meeting for Wednesday, Feb. 8, at J Restaurant Bar here. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception and dinner.

The business meeting portion will include a legislative update from CVA lobbyist Dolores Malloy, Malloy & Assoc., and guest appearance by Republican state Sen. Len Suzio, who was reelected to the General Assembly after losing his seat in the previous election. The Connecticut Senate is deadlocked, with 18 members from each party, sending any tied votes to the lieutenant governor, reported CVA's Eric Mueller. "I believe we haven't seen this situation in over 100 years," he said.

The meeting is open to members, nonmembers and guests. The cost to attend is $60. RSVP to Bill Miller.

Topic: Meetings/Events

Articles:
  • VAMA Plans Membership Meeting And Technician Training Program: Mar. 10-11
  • Tri-State Vending Association Plans Luncheon Meeting, Pepsi Plant Tour: Mar. 1
  • Maryland-DC Vending Association Heads To Annapolis For Feb. 2 Lobby Day
  • NAMA's Dec. 6 Webinar Will Brief Vending Operators On Philly Beverage Tax Compliance
  • Maryland DC Vending Association Plans Annual Crabfeast: Oct. 27
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 