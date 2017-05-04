 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 4/5/2017

NAMA's Women's Group Welcomes New Councilmembers, Hosts Morning Workout And Breakfast At OneShow


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: vending, NAMA OneShow, National Automatic Merchandising Association, NAMA's Women in the Industry

LAS VEGAS -- The National Automatic Merchandising Association's Women in the Industry will welcome new councilmembers at the upcoming OneShow, taking place April 19-21 at the Venetian in Las Vega. The group will also host an early morning "Wake-Up Work Out'" event.

New to the WIN council are Jennifer Toomey, Refreshment Solutions LLC (Norco, LA); Jillian Hendershot, Ace Vending (Gilbert, AZ); Linda Furlano, A.H. Management Group Inc. (Rolling Meadows, IL); and Lisa Welch, Caldwell Brokerage (Houston).

They join Barbara Russell, Holiday House Distributing; Carla Variglotti Cuyahoga Group (Maple Heights, OH); Heidi Chico, Wittern Group; and Janette Carter, Fixturelite.

The WIN group is also inviting women attending OneShow to attend "Wake up, Work out, with WIN" on Wednesday, April 19, at 6:30 a.m. The early women's gathering is free, includes a yoga class and breakfast, offers roundtable industry discussions and networking.

Email Pam Gilbert to register.

Topic: Meetings/Events

