Webinar Series Will Help Operators Recruit And Train First-Rate Route Drivers: Jan. 24

CHICAGO -- An upcoming webinar series from the National Automatic Merchandising Association will enlighten operators on the best practices for hiring and developing high-performing route drivers. It's available to members of the association and begins Jan. 24, with successive sessions on the following three Thursdays.

The online series draws from surveys of more than 300 route drivers, designed to help operators identify, hire and retain top-level talent, and to turn low performers into high ones. Participants will gain insight into route drivers' views on important aspects of their jobs, including rules, regulations, scheduling preferences and work environment based on information gained from the study, and learn how to use it to their best advantage.

"The route driver is the 'face' of the member's brand and the key to customer relations," said NAMA executive vice-president and chief operating officer Dan Mathews. "With this series, we are responding to the many operators who ask for this much-needed information. Operators want better insight into where they can find top-notch route drivers; this webinar will do just that."

NAMA partnered with Win the Bigger Game, a Chicago-based agency that specializes in assessing employees' talents to build productive teams, to produce and host the webinars.

Registration for the four 90-minute sessions costs $199. It includes a 14-page white paper and a LinkedIn page to facilitate interaction between participants and instructors. Webinarians will also receive a job-posting template, employment and career history application template, and "on-boarding" and training checklist.

Online registration will be available soon on the NAMA website. More information can be had now by emailing Joann DeNardis at jdenardis@vending.org.