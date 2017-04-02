International Exhibitor Interest Surges For 2017 Sweets & Snacks Expo

CHICAGO -- More than 125 companies from outside of the United States will exhibit at the 2017 Sweets & Snacks Expo, making this year's show the largest for international exhibitors. Produced by the National Confectioners Association, the trade show will be held May 23-25 at McCormick Place in Chicago. More than 760 companies are expected to exhibit.

Products from more than 25 different countries will be on display at McCormick Place, including eight international pavilions. A pavilion from Quebec will be making its Sweets & Snacks Expo debut. Pavilions representing Brazil, China, Germany, Mexico, Turkey and the United Kingdom are returning.