Issue Date: Vol. 53, No. 1, January 2013, Posted On: 1/11/2013

Connecticut Vending Association Plans Jan. 30 Meeting


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Connecticut Vending Association, vending, vending machine, vending operator, Scott Miller, office coffee service

ROCKY HILL, CT -- The Connecticut Vending Association will hold a general membership meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 30, here at the Dakota Steak House. The event is open to both members and nonmembers. It kicks off at 5:30 p.m., with a cocktail hour, followed by dinner.

The association's lobbyist will then update Connecticut vending operators on legislative issues impacting their businesses and the association's efforts on their behalf.

Registration is $60 per person. Email CVA president Scott Miller for additional information.

Topic: Meetings/Events

