 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 3/22/2017

Sweets & Snacks Expo Offers Category-Specific Educational Tracks


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: 2017 Sweets & Snacks Expo, confectionery industry, snack trade show, specialty candy, vending, micro market, National Confectioners Association

CHICAGO -- This year's Sweets & Snacks Expo will offer customized educational tracks for the confectionery, snack and specialty categories. The convention and trade show, produced by the Washington, DC-based National Confectioners Association, will take place May 23-25 at McCormick Place in Chicago. The event draws 17,000 visitors from 90 countries.

This year's Sweets & Snacks educational conference will offer 20 sessions. A new track will help first-time showgoers optimize their experience as they walk the show floor. Included in various tracks are the pre-show morning "Eye-Opener" sessions. Session titles in the category-specific tracks are:

Confectionery:
» Confectionery 2017: State of the Market
» 2017 Global Candy and Snack Product Trends
» Unlocking Growth in Candy and Snacks

Snack:
» Snacks 2017: State of the Market
» A Shopper Back Approach to Planning
» What Do Shoppers Really Want?

Specialty:
» Specialty 2017: State of the Market
» What's New and Trending in Flavors
» How Mediocrity Undid American Shopping

First-Time Attendees:
» Your Best Expo: Getting the Most out of Your Sweets & Snacks Expo Experience
» Power Pitch II: How to Make Your First Pitch the Best Pitch
» What IBM is Seeing in Your Shopping Future

Click here to view the full educational schedule.

Topic: Meetings/Events

Articles:
  • International Exhibitor Interest Surges For 2017 Sweets & Snacks Expo
  • VAMA Plans Membership Meeting And Technician Training Program: Mar. 10-11
  • Tri-State Vending Association Plans Luncheon Meeting, Pepsi Plant Tour: Mar. 1
  • Maryland-DC Vending Association Heads To Annapolis For Feb. 2 Lobby Day
  • Connecticut Vending Association Plans Feb. 8 Dinner Meeting In Hartford
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 