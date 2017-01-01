Sweets & Snacks Expo Offers Category-Specific Educational Tracks

CHICAGO -- This year's Sweets & Snacks Expo will offer customized educational tracks for the confectionery, snack and specialty categories. The convention and trade show, produced by the Washington, DC-based National Confectioners Association, will take place May 23-25 at McCormick Place in Chicago. The event draws 17,000 visitors from 90 countries.

This year's Sweets & Snacks educational conference will offer 20 sessions. A new track will help first-time showgoers optimize their experience as they walk the show floor. Included in various tracks are the pre-show morning "Eye-Opener" sessions. Session titles in the category-specific tracks are:

Confectionery:

» Confectionery 2017: State of the Market

» 2017 Global Candy and Snack Product Trends

» Unlocking Growth in Candy and Snacks

Snack:

» Snacks 2017: State of the Market

» A Shopper Back Approach to Planning

» What Do Shoppers Really Want?

Specialty:

» Specialty 2017: State of the Market

» What's New and Trending in Flavors

» How Mediocrity Undid American Shopping

First-Time Attendees:

» Your Best Expo: Getting the Most out of Your Sweets & Snacks Expo Experience

» Power Pitch II: How to Make Your First Pitch the Best Pitch

» What IBM is Seeing in Your Shopping Future

Click here to view the full educational schedule.