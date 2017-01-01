Sweets & Snacks Expo Offers Category-Specific Educational Tracks

CHICAGO -- This year's Sweets & Snacks Expo will offer customized educational tracks for the confectionery, snack and specialty categories. The convention and trade show, produced by the Washington, DC-based National Confectioners Association, will take place May 23-25 at McCormick Place in Chicago. The event draws 17,000 visitors from 90 countries.
This year's Sweets & Snacks educational conference will offer 20 sessions. A new track will help first-time showgoers optimize their experience as they walk the show floor. Included in various tracks are the pre-show morning "Eye-Opener" sessions. Session titles in the category-specific tracks are:
Confectionery:
» Confectionery 2017: State of the Market
» 2017 Global Candy and Snack Product Trends
» Unlocking Growth in Candy and Snacks
Snack:
» Snacks 2017: State of the Market
» A Shopper Back Approach to Planning
» What Do Shoppers Really Want?
Specialty:
» Specialty 2017: State of the Market
» What's New and Trending in Flavors
» How Mediocrity Undid American Shopping
First-Time Attendees:
» Your Best Expo: Getting the Most out of Your Sweets & Snacks Expo Experience
» Power Pitch II: How to Make Your First Pitch the Best Pitch
» What IBM is Seeing in Your Shopping Future
Click here to view the full educational schedule.