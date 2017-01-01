NAMA Adds Supply Chain Session To October's Executive Development Program

CHICAGO -- The National Automatic Merchandising Association will hold its next Executive Development Program from Oct. 22 to 26 at Michigan State University in East Lansing, MI.

New for this year's EDP is a hands-on supply chain session with a tour of MSU's procurement center. Participants will get a behind-the-scenes look at how MSU has changed the way it distributes goods from all of its vendors across campus and gain insight into the university's best practices.

The EDP was created for senior-level leaders in vending industry. Click here for more information and to register.