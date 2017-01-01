 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 6, June 2017, Posted On: 5/26/2017

NAMA Adds Supply Chain Session To October's Executive Development Program


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: National Automatic Merchandising Association, NAMA Executive Development Program, Michigan State University, MSU supply chain session, vending

CHICAGO -- The National Automatic Merchandising Association will hold its next Executive Development Program from Oct. 22 to 26 at Michigan State University in East Lansing, MI.

New for this year's EDP is a hands-on supply chain session with a tour of MSU's procurement center. Participants will get a behind-the-scenes look at how MSU has changed the way it distributes goods from all of its vendors across campus and gain insight into the university's best practices.

The EDP was created for senior-level leaders in vending industry. Click here for more information and to register.

Topic: Meetings/Events

Articles:
  • SEVA Conference Revisits Florida's Hilton Sandestin: Aug. 15-17
  • MD-DC Vending Association Heads To Ocean City For Membership Meeting, Golf Outing: June 8-9
  • NAMA's Women's Group Welcomes New Councilmembers, Hosts Morning Workout And Breakfast At OneShow
  • Sweets & Snacks Expo Offers Category-Specific Educational Tracks
  • International Exhibitor Interest Surges For 2017 Sweets & Snacks Expo
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 