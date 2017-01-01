Tri-State Vending Association Plans Luncheon Meeting, Pepsi Plant Tour: Mar. 1

PHILADELPHIA -- The Tri-State Automatic Merchandising Council will gather in Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 1, for a business luncheon and PepsiCo plant tour. The event is open to all vending industry members in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. It kicks off at noon at Pepsi's facility at 11701 Roosevelt Blvd. The luncheon and tour will end at 3 p.m.

Additionally, Tri-State board members, lobbyists and National Automatic Merchandising Association representatives will discuss current legislative and tax updates impacting the vending industry.

There is no charge to participate. RSVP by Feb. 20 to Pam Gilbert at pgilbert@namanow.org.