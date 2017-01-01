 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 2, February 2017, Posted On: 1/26/2017

Tri-State Vending Association Plans Luncheon Meeting, Pepsi Plant Tour: Mar. 1


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: vending, Tri-State Automatic Merchandising Council, Pepsi, PepsiCo plant tour, National Automatic Merchandising

PHILADELPHIA -- The Tri-State Automatic Merchandising Council will gather in Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 1, for a business luncheon and PepsiCo plant tour. The event is open to all vending industry members in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. It kicks off at noon at Pepsi's facility at 11701 Roosevelt Blvd. The luncheon and tour will end at 3 p.m.

Additionally, Tri-State board members, lobbyists and National Automatic Merchandising Association representatives will discuss current legislative and tax updates impacting the vending industry.

There is no charge to participate. RSVP by Feb. 20 to Pam Gilbert at pgilbert@namanow.org.

Topic: Meetings/Events

