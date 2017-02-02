VAMA Plans Membership Meeting And Technician Training Program: Mar. 10-11

RICHMOND, VA -- The Virginia Automatic Merchandising Association will hold a membership meeting and technician's training program on Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, at the Hilton Richmond Downtown here. The event kicks off on Friday at 11:30 a.m. with a VAMA board meeting and luncheon open to all members.

Day one of the technician training school will follow, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Topics include how to use a meter, the definitions of MDB and DEX, electronic troubleshooting for refrigeration, payment systems and principles of electricity. It will be presented by Bud Burke, who has more than 40 years' experience in the vending industry as a mechanic, maintenance supervisor and branch manager.

Also speaking is Davis J. Haines Jr., Midlantic Vending (Paterson, NJ), who will draw from his expertise in vending machine repair, remote monitoring and computers to provide participants with industry standards for training their own technicians.

The VAMA PAC reception will follow and feature a yet-to-be announced guest speaker.

Saturday's agenda begins at 8 a.m. with breakfast, followed at 11:30 a.m. with part two of the technician training school. It concludes at 2:15 p.m., wrapping up the VAMA event.

VAMA's luncheon meeting and education sessions are free to operators and cost suppliers $250 per company, with a maximum of four people attending. Personal and corporate donations will be accepted for the PAC dinner.