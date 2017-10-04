 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 4/10/2017

MD-DC Vending Association Heads To Ocean City For Membership Meeting, Golf Outing: June 8-9


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Maryland-DC Vending Association, National Automatic Merchandising, Eric Dell, vending, micromarkets, office coffee service

OCEAN CITY, MD -- The Maryland-DC Vending Association will gather here on June 8 and 9 at the Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel for education, networking, social events and golf.

Industry members are encouraged to bring their families to enjoy the miles of shore, boardwalk, attractions, restaurants and shops.

The MD-DC Vending Association annual meeting gets under way on Thursday, June 8 at 4:15 p.m., providing an overview of legislative and regulatory issues affecting the industry and information about the trade group's activities and programs. National Automatic Merchandising Association senior vice-president of government affairs Eric Del lwill discuss federal and state matters impacting vending, micromarkets and coffee service.

A welcome reception and dinner banquet will follow. The golf outing is Friday's main event, starting at 8 a.m.

There is no charge for operator members to attend the meeting, reception and dinner. Suppliers, brokers, manufacturers and distributors must pay a sponsor fee to participate. Friday's golf outing costs $50 for all participants.

Room reservations start at $219 plus tax per night. Go here or call (410) 524-3535.

Topic: Meetings/Events

