Maryland-DC Vending Association Heads To Annapolis For Feb. 2 Lobby Day

ANNAPOLIS, MD -- Members of the Maryland-DC Vending Association will visit the state capitol building on Feb. 5 to lobby on behalf of the vending machine industry. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is open to all MD-DC association members, providing an opportunity to interface with state legislators to inform them about issues affecting their businesses. There is no fee to attend, but registration is required for scheduling purposes for the legislative meetings. Click here to register.