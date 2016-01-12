NAMA's Dec. 6 Webinar Will Brief Vending Operators On Philly Beverage Tax Compliance

CHICAGO -- The National Automatic Merchandising Association's next webinar will provide up-to-date information about Philadelphia's beverage tax, which goes into effect on Jan. 1. It will begin at 2 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The Philadelphia City Council on June 16 approved the 1.5¢-per-fl.oz. tax on sugar-sweetened and diet beverages. The tax is expected to raise about $91 million annually. | READ MORE

NAMA's webinar will focus on issues related to enforcement, remittance, recordkeeping, registration and taxable transactions. Participants will also be able to ask questions.

The webinar is free for NAMA members, and costs $199 for nonmembers. Click here to register.