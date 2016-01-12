 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 56, No. 12, December 2016, Posted On: 12/1/2016

NAMA's Dec. 6 Webinar Will Brief Vending Operators On Philly Beverage Tax Compliance


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: NAMA Webinar, National Automatic Merchandising Association, Philadelphia's beverage tax, vending, Philly soda tax

CHICAGO -- The National Automatic Merchandising Association's next webinar will provide up-to-date information about Philadelphia's beverage tax, which goes into effect on Jan. 1. It will begin at 2 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The Philadelphia City Council on June 16 approved the 1.5¢-per-fl.oz. tax on sugar-sweetened and diet beverages. The tax is expected to raise about $91 million annually. | READ MORE

NAMA's webinar will focus on issues related to enforcement, remittance, recordkeeping, registration and taxable transactions. Participants will also be able to ask questions.

The webinar is free for NAMA members, and costs $199 for nonmembers. Click here to register.

Topic: Meetings/Events

Articles:
  • Maryland DC Vending Association Plans Annual Crabfeast: Oct. 27
  • Tri-State Council Heads To Philly For Oct. 5 Meet And Golf; Canteen's Alan Davies Will Be Honored
  • Connecticut Vending Association Plans Sept. 29 Golf Outing And Dinner
  • Webinar Guides Vending Operators On Complying With FDA's Calorie Disclosure Rule: May 24
  • Trend Experts Bolster Sweets & Snacks Expo Education
Copyright © 2016 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 