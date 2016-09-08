Connecticut Vending Association Plans Sept. 29 Golf Outing And Dinner

EAST GRANBY, CT -- The Connecticut Vending Association will host a golf outing on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Copper Hill Golf Club here. Registration begins at 10 a.m. for a shotgun start at 11 a.m. A cocktail hour, dinner and awards ceremony will follow the golf tournament.

CVA said the proceeds from the event will be used to support its continued fight in the state Legislature against higher taxes and amended laws impacting Connecticut's vending community.

Registration information is available by emailing Karen Grant of Maple Hill Farms at karen.grant@mhfct.com or calling Bill Miller of Maple Hill Farms at (860) 242-9689.