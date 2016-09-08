 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 56, No. 8, August 2016, Posted On: 8/9/2016

Connecticut Vending Association Plans Sept. 29 Golf Outing And Dinner
TAGS: Connecticut Vending Association, CVA meeting, Copper Hill Golf Club, Connecticut vending machine laws, Karen Grant, Bill Miller, Maple Hill Farms

EAST GRANBY, CT -- The Connecticut Vending Association will host a golf outing on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Copper Hill Golf Club here. Registration begins at 10 a.m. for a shotgun start at 11 a.m. A cocktail hour, dinner and awards ceremony will follow the golf tournament.

CVA said the proceeds from the event will be used to support its continued fight in the state Legislature against higher taxes and amended laws impacting Connecticut's vending community.

Registration information is available by emailing Karen Grant of Maple Hill Farms at karen.grant@mhfct.com or calling Bill Miller of Maple Hill Farms at (860) 242-9689.

Topic: Meetings/Events

