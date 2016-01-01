 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 56, No. 10, October 2016, Posted On: 9/27/2016

Maryland DC Vending Association Plans Annual Crabfeast: Oct. 27


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Maryland DC Vending Association, Maryland DC Vending Crabfeast, Mike's Crab House, vending operator

RIVA, MD -- The Maryland DC Vending Association will hold its annual Crabfeast on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Mike's Crab House in Riva, MD. The menu features all-you-can eat crabs, ribs, chicken and corn, along with beer and wine.

Vending operator member companies may bring two people at no charge. Additional participants from each operator company will be charged $30 each. The fee for associate members (suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and brokers) is $65 per person.

The MD-DC trade group has been able offer the event at no charge to members for many years. However, as the Maryland trade faces continued legislative and regulatory challenges at the state and local levels, the board of directors said it determined the need for advocacy support and needs to devote funds previously used for the dinner to hiring a lobbyist.

Topic: Meetings/Events

Articles:
  • NAMA's Dec. 6 Webinar Will Brief Vending Operators On Philly Beverage Tax Compliance
  • Tri-State Council Heads To Philly For Oct. 5 Meet And Golf; Canteen's Alan Davies Will Be Honored
  • Connecticut Vending Association Plans Sept. 29 Golf Outing And Dinner
  • Webinar Guides Vending Operators On Complying With FDA's Calorie Disclosure Rule: May 24
  • Trend Experts Bolster Sweets & Snacks Expo Education
Copyright © 2016 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 