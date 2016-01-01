Maryland DC Vending Association Plans Annual Crabfeast: Oct. 27

RIVA, MD -- The Maryland DC Vending Association will hold its annual Crabfeast on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Mike's Crab House in Riva, MD. The menu features all-you-can eat crabs, ribs, chicken and corn, along with beer and wine.

Vending operator member companies may bring two people at no charge. Additional participants from each operator company will be charged $30 each. The fee for associate members (suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and brokers) is $65 per person.

The MD-DC trade group has been able offer the event at no charge to members for many years. However, as the Maryland trade faces continued legislative and regulatory challenges at the state and local levels, the board of directors said it determined the need for advocacy support and needs to devote funds previously used for the dinner to hiring a lobbyist.