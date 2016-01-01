Lieberman Cos. Plan 2013 Vending Food And Equipment Show For May 3

BLOOMINGTON, MN -- Lieberman Cos. will stage its 34th annual vending equipment and food show at its headquarters here on Friday, May 3. The exposition is one of the largest distributor events in the country. Automated Merchandising Systems and Crane will conduct seminars in conjunction with the show.

Operators planning to attend may register in advance, which will enter them in a prize drawing: this may be done online.

The show hours are 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

More information may be had by calling Kurk Johnson at (952) 887-5275 or Monica Minick at (952) 887-5285. Lieberman Cos. is headquartered at 9549 Penn Ave. South in Bloomington.