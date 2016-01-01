 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 53, No. 4, April 2013, Posted On: 3/28/2013

Lieberman Cos. Plan 2013 Vending Food And Equipment Show For May 3


Tim Sanford
Editor@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: vending, vending trade show, office coffee service, OCS show, Lieberman Cos., Automated Merchandising Systems, Crane Co., Kurk Johnson, Lieberman vending trade show

BLOOMINGTON, MN -- Lieberman Cos. will stage its 34th annual vending equipment and food show at its headquarters here on Friday, May 3. The exposition is one of the largest distributor events in the country. Automated Merchandising Systems and Crane will conduct seminars in conjunction with the show.

Operators planning to attend may register in advance, which will enter them in a prize drawing: this may be done online.

The show hours are 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

More information may be had by calling Kurk Johnson at (952) 887-5275 or Monica Minick at (952) 887-5285. Lieberman Cos. is headquartered at 9549 Penn Ave. South in Bloomington.

Topic: Meetings/Events

Articles:
  • NAMA's Dec. 6 Webinar Will Brief Vending Operators On Philly Beverage Tax Compliance
  • Maryland DC Vending Association Plans Annual Crabfeast: Oct. 27
  • Tri-State Council Heads To Philly For Oct. 5 Meet And Golf; Canteen's Alan Davies Will Be Honored
  • Connecticut Vending Association Plans Sept. 29 Golf Outing And Dinner
  • Webinar Guides Vending Operators On Complying With FDA's Calorie Disclosure Rule: May 24
Copyright © 2016 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 