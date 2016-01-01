EMV POS Terminals Easily Cleaned With Waffletechnology

PRESS RELEASE

Source: KICTeam | Released April 23, 2013

New KICTeam Product to Benefit All Merchants Using POS Terminals

AUBURN, Maine -- April 23, 2013 -- The challenge of properly cleaning the Europay-MasterCard-Visa (EMV) read pins within new EMV ready point of sale (POS) Card Reader Terminals, is now greatly reduced by a new product from KICTeam, the industry leading manufacturer of cleaning cards. This Universal Card Reader Cleaning Card featuring Waffletechnology has a unique patented design which engages the EMV read pins to easily, quickly and efficiently clean them without taking the terminal out of service. Studies on proper cleaning of POS terminals have shown that 80% of all devices sent for repair could have remained in service if cleaned.

“This ability to immediately clean an EMV Terminal will save merchants money, time and increase the longevity of the equipment,” said Kevin Stearn, director of KICTeam Europe. “Cost saving conscious merchants will have this product available on demand for every card terminal, to improve card terminal and employee efficiency while keeping checkout lines moving and customers satisfied.”

“As the US embraces the European EMV / ”Chip and Pin” style payment terminals, the responsible terminal and terminal component manufacturers have tested this latest Waffletechnology cleaning card with extremely positive results” said Peter Klein, CEO and president of KICTeam, Inc. “We are proud of our relationships worldwide that have resulted in approved OEM products, detailed ROI service studies and an acceptance by the end-user, that Waffletechnology is the most efficient means of cleaning their POS equipment.”

KICTeam is the world leader in designing and manufacturing custom cleaning disposable solutions that reduce maintenance and ownership costs. Headquartered in Auburn, Maine, USA, with warehousing, order fulfillment and sales offices in the United States, Canada, Oceania, Europe, Brazil and Singapore, KICTeam works closely with its OEM partners to educate the market about the benefits of using their patented products. For more information, visit www.kicteam.com

About EMV

EMV is a global standard for credit and debit payment cards based on chip card technology. For more information, visit www.emvco.com.

Information contained on this page is provided by the company via press release distributed by the company. Vending Times Inc. and VendingTimes.com make no warranties or representations in connection therewith.