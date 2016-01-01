 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 53, No. 9, September 2013, Posted On: 9/13/2013

Southco's New Multi-Point Flat Rod System Provides Increased Strength And Security For Enclosures


Southco Inc. Press Release
TAGS: Southco Inc., engineered access solutions, A5 Multi-Point Flat Rod System, vending machine security hardware

PRESS RELEASE

Source: Southco Inc. | Released Aug. 27, 2013

Southco Inc. CONCORDVILLE, PA, August 27, 2013 -- Southco Inc., a global leader in engineered access solutions, recently introduced the A5 Multi-Point Flat Rod System, which offers increased strength when controlling multiple latch points from a single point of operation. The flat design provides an economical solution and added security in enclosure applications with longer doors and panels, eliminating flexing, pry points and rattle.

When combined with standard Southco panel latches, the A5 Multi-Point Flat Rod System provides a complete solution for securing enclosure doors and panels and complies with Telcordia® GR-487 requirements for salt spray resistance. The A5 Multi-Point Flat Rod System offers a full range of rod lengths and additional components that are adaptable to a variety of Southco latches, providing simple installation and an array of operating styles.

Global Product Manager Duncan McArdle adds, "Southco's A5 Multi-Point Flat Rod System offers a solution for customers seeking GR-487 compliance and is compatible with standard enclosure designs across industries, including servers, data storage and industrial equipment."

For more information about Southco's complete line of multi-point latching systems, please visit www.southco.com, e-mail the 24/7 customer service department at info@southco.com, call (610) 459-4000 or fax your inquiry to (610) 459-4012.

Southco is the leading and trusted global source for engineered access hardware solutions, including a variety of latches, locks, captive fasteners, quick access fasteners, hinges, handles, inserts, electronic access solutions, and other accessories for applications in the networking, telecommunications, computer, automotive, aerospace, mass transit, off-highway/construction, RV/caravan, industrial machinery, marine and HVAC industries.

Topic: Hardware/Tools

