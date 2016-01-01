 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 53, No. 2, February 2013, Posted On: 1/31/2013

Pyramid Unveils Sentry Ticket-Validation Module For Phoenix Printer


Nick Montano
Nick@vendingtimes.net
Pyramid Technologies Inc., Pyramid ticket-authentication, Phoenix thermal printer, Pyramid add-on security module, David Mays, Ted Furkin, vending, amusement business, bill validator, payment systems, ticket redemption
Pyramid Sentry

MESA, AZ -- New from Pyramid Technologies Inc. is a ticket-authentication device. The Sentry works in conjunction with tickets printed by Pyramid's Phoenix thermal printer.

PTI's new Sentry is an add-on security module equipped with a keypad. Tickets generated by the Phoenix printer carry a 12-digit code, printed at the bottom. To make sure that the ticket is authentic, all that's needed is to enter that code, along with the value of the ticket, and press "enter." The module will illuminate one of two LEDs: steady green for a valid ticket, and flashing red for an invalid one. Sentry is a standalone unit, so only one is needed for each location.

"Ticket security has been lacking in the industry for years," said PTI president and chief executive David Mays. "We knew from the moment we started developing the Phoenix thermal printer that we wanted to incorporate a way to protect our customers, and that's when the idea for the Sentry was born."

PTI sales representative Ted Furkin, a coin-op industry veteran, noted that ease and speed are essential in redemption operations; if the Sentry was to be well-received by operators, it had to be quick and simple as well as cheat-poof. This was the design goal of the Pyramid engineering team. 

"Green means good and red means bad," Furkin explained, "and it doesn't get much easier than that."

Topic: Hardware/Tools

