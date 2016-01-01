 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 56, No. 11, November 2016, Posted On: 10/19/2016

MultiConnect 4G LTE Cellular Modems Are Available For Vending Machines


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: IoT, vending machine network, cellular modem, M2M device maker, Multi-Tech System Inc., MultiConnect Cell 100, LTE

MOUNDS VIEW, MN -- IoT and M2M device maker MultiTech System Inc. announced that its MultiConnect Cell 100 cellular modems are available with 4G LTE capabilities. The manufacturer said its modems are fully certified and carrier approved, deliver fast secure data for remote operations and integrate easily.

MultiConnect Cell 100 modems are reportedly deployed in settings for vending, emergency services, remote patient monitoring, renewable energy and process automation.

By offering an LTE version, additional "mission critical" applications can connect more frequently with a better signal in more places, making it ideal for industries in which down time is not an option, according to the company.

Modems in the MultiConnect Cell 100 series include 4G, 3G and 2G models in LTE, GSM and CDMA versions. They are available with USB or RS-232 serial interfaces.

Topic: Hardware/Tools

