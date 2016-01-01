 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

Classifieds

Buy a Classified Ad

Editorial Calendars

Circulation Data

Downloads

Bookstore

Date Book

Issue Date: Vol. 53, No. 10, October 2013, Posted On: 9/25/2013

A&M Equipment Sales Offers Technical Support Videos At Its Website


by Staff Writer
TAGS: vending machine service, vending machine repair, payment systems, A&M Equipment. Automated Merchandising Systems, Automatic Products, Coin Acceptors, Conlux, Dixie-Narco, MEI, National Vendors, Royal Vendors, Vendo

LITHONIA, GA -- A wide variety of technical support videos covering widely used vending machines and payment systems is available at A&M Equipment's website.

The materials are available to any operator who signs up for the A&M newsletter, and to A&M customers. Videos in the technical library cover equipment by Automated Merchandising Systems, Automatic Products, Coin Acceptors, Conlux, Dixie-Narco, MEI, National Vendors, Royal Vendors and Vendo.

A&M Equipment Sales grew out of an operating company founded in 1964, and still is family owned and operated. It maintains an extensive inventory of new and refurbished vending machines, changers and accessories at its 40,000-sq.-ft. facility in Lithonia, in the greater Atlanta metropolitan area. Visit Visit amequipmentsales.com.

Topic: Hardware/Tools

