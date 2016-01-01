A&M Equipment Sales Offers Technical Support Videos At Its Website

LITHONIA, GA -- A wide variety of technical support videos covering widely used vending machines and payment systems is available at A&M Equipment's website.

The materials are available to any operator who signs up for the A&M newsletter, and to A&M customers. Videos in the technical library cover equipment by Automated Merchandising Systems, Automatic Products, Coin Acceptors, Conlux, Dixie-Narco, MEI, National Vendors, Royal Vendors and Vendo.

A&M Equipment Sales grew out of an operating company founded in 1964, and still is family owned and operated. It maintains an extensive inventory of new and refurbished vending machines, changers and accessories at its 40,000-sq.-ft. facility in Lithonia, in the greater Atlanta metropolitan area. Visit Visit amequipmentsales.com.