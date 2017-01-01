Maxon Liftgate Handrails Earn Acclaim From Insurance Firm, Solves Problem For Smithfield Foods

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA -- Maxon Lift Corp. reports that, that in cooperation with Smithfield Foods and Hercules Manufacturing Co., its engineered interlocking handrail system has received the second-place 2016 Safety First Grant Winner award. The honor was awarded by Safety National (St. Louis, MO), an insurance provider in the casualty market with more than 70 years of industry experience.

Maxon explained that it undertook the development as a result of its introduction to Smithfield Foods (Smithfield, VA), a leading food producer, by truck body producer Hercules Manufacturing (Henderson, KY). Smithfield had requested assistance in resolving the issue of potential falls from the back of trucks making delivery stops.

The solution was to design an interlocking handrail system specifically tailored for the liftgates on the trucks in Smithfield Foods' fleet. The system includes a set of handrails that are purposely stored where they must be engaged in order to use the liftgate. The handrails fold down over the work surface for storage; when the user deploys the liftgate, he or she must raise the rails before rolling anything onto the liftgate platform.

This video demonstrates the new Maxon interlocking safety rails in use:

Since implementing this feature for its fleet, Smithfield Foods has seen an 80% to 90% reduction in this type of fall-related injury, Maxon said.

"As a company, we are always interested in partnering with companies like Smithfield Foods to stay on the cutting edge of new features and benefits that will promote safety," said Maxon co-president Brent Stratton. He added that the safety rails developed for Smithfield's fleet can be applied to Maxon’s designs for other fleets.

Smithfield Foods Inc. (Smithfield, VA) is a $14 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. Established in 1902, Hercules is America's oldest family-owned and operated truck body manufacturer. It launched its first mechanically refrigerated insulated truck body in 1930. Maxon was founded in 1957 when owner Max Lugash invented the Tuk-A-Way liftgate, which remains the largest-selling style of liftgate in North America.