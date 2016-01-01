Medeco Introduces M100 Aperio Access Control System With Wiegand Hub

SALEM, VA -- Now available from Medeco is a kit that includes its M100 Aperio eCylinder plus a Wiegand-compatible hub. At present, the kits support iClass systems.

The M100 eCylinder unit is a wireless retrofittable mortise access control solution that uses Aperio technology to communicate directly to a new or existing Electronic Access Control system. It is designed to virtually eliminate the need to run cables to and around a door opening.

Medeco's M100 is said to provide an easy, cost-effective answer to the need for monitored access control with an audit trail. The cylinder communicates wirelessly with the Aperio hub using the IEEE 802.15.4 standard, so wiring need not be brought to the door opening. It also provides greater flexibility with and accountability for interior facility doors.

The Aperio hub is a compact "antenna" and data transceiver that's mounted within 50 feet of one or several eCylinders (as many as eight). The hub receives data -- including iClass card serial numbers, tamper notifications and lock-jam and low-battery signals -- from Aperio eCylinders, and relays this information to the EAC system. Wired directly to the EAC control panel, the hub can support either Wiegand or RS-485 protocol.

The Aperio hub and M100 cylinder supplied in the kit are paired at the factory; no special training or software is needed for installation. Two versions are available, the EA-100151-001-iClass, 180°CW, mortise and EA-100151-002-iClass, 180°CCW, mortise. The lead time on orders is two to four weeks; units ship from Medeco's Salem, VA, facilities.

Medeco, an ASSA Abloy Group company, was founded in 1968. It is a leading producer of mechanical and electronic locks and locking systems.