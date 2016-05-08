Airtow Drop-Deck Enclosed Trailers Keep Equipment And People Safe

LA VERNE, CA -- Rock Line Products reports that its enclosed-body Airtow trailer line has been designed specifically to address common concerns over safety, loading and cargo protection. The three enclosed Airtow trailer models feature a lightweight, heavy-duty enclosure fabricated with galvanized steel Z-bars on 16" centers, sturdy siding and cam lock doors. This construction enables the trailer to serve as a "mobile vault" for equipment and products.

The trailers incorporate a hydraulic lift system that keeps the extra-wide deck level as it rises and descends. According to the manufacturer, this feature makes loading all types of equipment a safe one-man job in any weather conditions because it eliminates the need for tilt beds and loading-ramps.

Airtow trailers also offer fully automatic self-adjusting air suspension, with Airfloat swing-arm axles that pivot on extra-large tapered roller bearings and ride on super-soft Firestone air bags. Rock Line explains that this system locks the wheels in a vertical plane of movement and running true, thereby eliminating both uneven tire wear and premature tire failure. "The system not only adjusts to match the weight you're carrying, it also compensates for side to side weight differences," the company said. "This extremely smooth ride not only protects the equipment you're hauling, but also the tow vehicle."

All three enclosed models have aluminum roofs with 24" center roof bows; they differ in length. The shortest model, the E12-9, has a 123" inside length. The midsize E14-9 has a 147" interior length. The longest model, the E16-9, has a 171" inside length.

Airtow trailers have a 9,000-lb. load capacity, overall width of 102" and inside width of 75"; they're equipped with 16" tires, 3/16" steel diamond plate floors and 18" exterior ramps. Tandem axles, dual-axle electric brakes, 25/16" couplers and adjustable safety chains are standard features of the three models.

Rounding out the standard feature set are a 10" deep storage compartment on the tongue, a 24" remote controller for operation of the hydraulic motor that raises and lowers the deck, flush-mounted LED lighting and powdercoat finish.

Rock Line produces more than 20 trailer models in five styles, including flatbed, utility, gooseneck and dump configurations. They're offered in lengths from eight feet to 16 feet and load capacities from 2,000 lbs. to 12,000 lbs.

Information about the three enclosed models and the entire Airtow line may be found at airtow.com, or requested from Rock Line Products Inc. by calling (800) 479-7975.