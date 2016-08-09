Maryland County Implements Aerohive Wireless Network Solution

MILPITAS, CA -- Aerohive Networks reports that the Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince George's County, MD, has deployed Aerohive Networks technology, including access points, branch routers and switches, to implement a diverse Wi-Fi solution that links more than 100 sites distributed across more than 500 square miles. This was done without fiber connections, thereby providing mobility and enabling efficiency across a variety of sites and applications.

The county's parks and recreation department is part of the larger Maryland National Park and Planning Commission. It manages more than 130 locations, including parks, historical landmarks and properties, pools, golf facilities, rental properties and more. With more than 30,000 unique monthly visitors on its network, the department turned to Aerohive for a solution that seamlessly expands and can continue to provide features that enhance efficiency without sacrificing security or adding exorbitant cost.

The department made a pilot Aerohive installation at the Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex, which includes a fitness center, gymnastics facility, learning center, aquatic center, café and vending kiosks. This large, diverse facility put the Aerohive solution to the test, demonstrating its durability and agility.

Aerohive's AP121, AP230, AP330, and AP170 access points are deployed throughout the department, as well as SR2124 and SR2148 switches and BR100 and BR200 branch routers. Aerohive's BR200 branch routers running on the Verizon network with embedded LTE have proven an ideal means for enabling network access at remote locations. Aerohive's HiveManager On-Premises was chosen as the network management system.

Many facilities across the county now are using the wireless network in new ways, including the police department utilizing branch routers for license plate reader systems.

"We are not only now able to roll out Wi-Fi connection everywhere, which just wasn't possible previously, but we're also able to deploy quickly without having a multitude of network policies to set up or requiring a technical guru on site," said Will Rhodes, network administrator for Prince George's County Parks and Recreation. "Aerohive enables us to provide mission-critical reliability at remote and rural locations. Having an LTE-enabled Wi-Fi solution has allowed greater mobility and efficiency and created cost efficiencies for Prince George's County Parks and Recreation."

Prince George's County Department of Parks and Recreation has won an unprecedented six National Gold Medals for excellence in parks and recreation management, and was most recently awarded the 2015 National Gold Medal Award. The department employs over 1,500 full-time workers and manages more than 27,000 acres of parkland.