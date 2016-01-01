Elo Introduces LED True Flat Touchscreens For Gaming Industry

PRESS RELEASE

Source: Elo Touch Solutions | Released Sept. 25, 2013

iTouch zero-bezel surface acoustic wave technology improves player experience, reduces power consumption, and lowers costs with Elo quality and reliability backed by a 3-year warranty

Milpitas, CA -- September 24, 2013 -- Elo Touch Solutions (Elo), the original inventor of touchscreen technology, has announced a portfolio of touchscreen platforms for the global gaming industry based on Elo iTouch® surface acoustic wave technology. Employing energy-saving LED technology that reduces power consumption by fifty percent, the stylish zero-bezel, true flat clear glass touchscreens are available in a variety of sizes for gaming machine, loyalty programm kiosk, interactive directory map, sports book, hotel, restaurant and retail applications. The Elo 24-inch true flat touchscreens will be on display in booths 4019 and 4041 during the G2E Global Gaming Expo Las Vegas to be held September 24-26, 2013.

"Elo is the players' choice for gaming touchscreens," said Craig Witsoe, CEO Elo Touch Solutions. "Quality and reliability at a competitive price point is our reputation in the gaming industry as our interactive touch technology helps capture players' attention with thin, bright, colourful HD touch displays big enough to be noticed in a casino environment."

The broad range of Elo open-frame gaming touchscreens spans sizes from 12 to 32 inches in standard or widescreen aspect ratio. Elo's clear glass SAW technology preserves the picture quality of new games developed with full HD graphics, meaning the touch display colours and clarity precisely match the non-touch display. Single-touch or multi-touch interactive capabilities are available in a mini-bezel IntelliTouch® or true flat iTouch zero-bezel design using surface acoustic wave (SAW) touch technology or projected capacitive technology (PCAP). For lowering maintenance costs of machines already deployed, Elo surface capacitive (SCAP) touchscreens plug directly into third-party touch controllers.

For applications beyond the gaming floor, the new Elo Tablet enables mobile operations and is built to withstand the rigours of public use while preserving the management, security and compatibility of Microsoft® Windows®. Elo interactive digital signage is designed for loyalty kiosk or directory wayfinding applications with screen sizes ranging from 32 to 70 inches with integrated computer modules.

Elo sales and support professionals support customers in more than 80 countries in the local time zone, speaking the local language and delivering quickly from warehouses on each continent. Elo touchscreens use professional, commercial-grade components designed for extended lifecycles – backed by a 3-year global warranty leveraging authorised repair centres in over 30 countries.

About Elo Touch Solutions

Elo founders pioneered the touch screen more than 40 years ago. Today, Elo Touch Solutions is a global supplier of touch-enabled technology, products and industry solutions. The Elo portfolio encompasses the broadest selection of OEM touchscreen components, touchmonitors and all-in-one touchcomputers for the demanding requirements of diverse markets, including gaming machines, hospitality systems, industrial automation, interactive kiosks, healthcare, office equipment, point of sale terminals, retail displays and transportation applications. The Elo touch experience has consistently stood for quality, reliability and innovation with more than 20 million installations worldwide. For more information on Elo products and services, please call +32-(0) 16 704 500, visit us on the web at www.elotouch.com or direct email enquiries to elosales@elotouch.com.

