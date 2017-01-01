VTail's New Primo Vending Machine Sports Animated Display Card

SANTA BARBARA, CA -- New from VTail LLC is a premium bulk vending system called the Primo Prize Machine. It needs only a square foot of floor space and features the first animated display card.

The American-made Primo joins VTail's growing vending family, which includes the EyePrize, WebGlow and Lumini machines.

The AC-powered (110V.) Primo vends 3" capsules at a suggested $2 price point and holds more than 50 capsules. It is equipped with Pyramid Technologies' Apex bill acceptor and can be purchased at around the same cost as a traditional nine-head bulk vending rack. Primo also boasts LED lighting.

Primo's main feature is a moving display card, powered by a rugged motor. The center of the card rotates a quarter turn from left to right at a rapid, eye-catching pace.

"The Primo is for the account that doesn't have a lot of floor space, but has a lot of foot traffic and needs something that is eye-catching and compelling," said VTail's Norman Colavincenzo. "And the initial response has been tremendous."

Colavincenzo said Primo has already been placed in FECs, pizza restaurants, water parks, miniature golf centers and skating rinks.

VTail can be reached at (805) 233-7035.