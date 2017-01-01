 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 6, June 2017, Posted On: 5/18/2017

VTail's New Primo Vending Machine Sports Animated Display Card


Hank Schlesinger
swag@earthlink.net
TAGS: VTail, bulk vending, Paul Rosenbaum, Aaron Pelto, premium bulk vending system, Primo Prize Machine, animated bulk display card

SANTA BARBARA, CA -- New from VTail LLC is a premium bulk vending system called the Primo Prize Machine. It needs only a square foot of floor space and features the first animated display card.

The American-made Primo joins VTail's growing vending family, which includes the EyePrize, WebGlow and Lumini machines.

The AC-powered (110V.) Primo vends 3" capsules at a suggested $2 price point and holds more than 50 capsules. It is equipped with Pyramid Technologies' Apex bill acceptor and can be purchased at around the same cost as a traditional nine-head bulk vending rack. Primo also boasts LED lighting.

Primo's main feature is a moving display card, powered by a rugged motor. The center of the card rotates a quarter turn from left to right at a rapid, eye-catching pace.

"The Primo is for the account that doesn't have a lot of floor space, but has a lot of foot traffic and needs something that is eye-catching and compelling," said VTail's Norman Colavincenzo. "And the initial response has been tremendous."

Colavincenzo said Primo has already been placed in FECs, pizza restaurants, water parks, miniature golf centers and skating rinks.

VTail can be reached at (805) 233-7035.

VTail, bulk vending, Paul Rosenbaum, Aaron Pelto
PRIMO OFFERING: Paul Rosenbaum (l.) and Aaron Pelto of VTail show off the latest Primo Prize Machine during the recent Amusement Expo International in Dallas. New bulk vending machine boasts first automated display card.

Topic: Bulk Vending

