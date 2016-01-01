Students Learn Engineering By Building A Robotic Bulk Vending Machine

TAGS: bulk vending, Lucerne University of Applied Sciences, world's most complicated gumball machine, coin-op, high-tech bulk vender, STEM Bubble Gum Robot Machine
LUCERNE, Switzerland -- The faculty at Lucerne University of Applied Sciences came up with a unique way to get teenagers interested in science and engineering. They built what has been dubbed "the world's most complicated gumball machine."
The high-tech bulk vender relies on three robots to deliver a single piece of ball gum. Although it looks more like an amusement redemption machine than vending machine, its simple application robotics has proved popular with young students.