Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 1, January 2017, Posted On: 12/19/2016

Students Learn Engineering By Building A Robotic Bulk Vending Machine


Hank Schlesinger
swag@earthlink.net
TAGS: bulk vending, Lucerne University of Applied Sciences, world's most complicated gumball machine, coin-op, high-tech bulk vender, STEM Bubble Gum Robot Machine

LUCERNE, Switzerland -- The faculty at Lucerne University of Applied Sciences came up with a unique way to get teenagers interested in science and engineering. They built what has been dubbed "the world's most complicated gumball machine."

The high-tech bulk vender relies on three robots to deliver a single piece of ball gum. Although it looks more like an amusement redemption machine than vending machine, its simple application robotics has proved popular with young students.

