 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 1, January 2017, Posted On: 1/3/2017

Bulk Vending Thief Is Nabbed In Nebraska


Hank Schlesinger
swag@earthlink.net
TAGS: bulk vending, coin-op, vending machine thefts, Matthew Hartfield, coin machine, gumball machine

OMAHA, NE -- The police departments of Omaha and Council Bluffs reported that a suspect connected to a string of bulk vending machine robberies is in custody. Police officials said Matthew Hartfield, 33, a resident of Council Bluffs, was arrested in connection to two vending machine thefts in Council Bluffs and a dozen more in nearby Omaha.

The one-man crime spree, according to local news, may have involved more than 30 vending machines over a two-month period. Machines were stolen from a wide range of locations that included banks, check-cashing establishments, restaurants and grocery stores.

If found guilty, Hartfield faces up to six years in jail and $12,000 in fines.

Topic: Bulk Vending

Articles:
  • Brand Vending Products Renews Push Into Flat Arena With Novel Stickers And Temporary Tattoos
  • Judy Heston-Donnell Steps Down As NBVA President; Steve Schechner Takes Over The Reins
  • Students Learn Engineering By Building A Robotic Bulk Vending Machine
  • Speedy's One Stop Creates Single-Door Collection Solution For Racked-Configured Vending Machines
  • Koko's Confectionery & Novelty Experiences Steady Expansion After 21 Years In Business
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 