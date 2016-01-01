NBVA Reports Uptick In Interest For Dallas Show

The National Bulk Vendors Association said that early sales of booths for its 67th annual tradeshow are on track to surpass this year's showing in Las Vegas, where 16 exhibitors purchased 35 booths. NBVA also reported an increase in inquiries from vending operators who are planning to register for the 2017 convention and tradeshow, which takes in Dallas in March.

NBVA's tradeshow will collocate with the Amusement Expo International at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel. The show floor will be open on March 15 and 16 (Wednesday and Thursday) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 14 will be dedicated to a daylong educational program.

The Dallas venue is expected to draw more international operators and exhibitors, likely from Central and South America, said NBVA administrator Amy Contre. The last time Dallas hosted a bulk vending convention was in 2000.

For more information, call (888) NBVA-USA or visit nbva.org. Amusement Expo International, which is owned by AMOA and AAMA, is online at amusementexpo.org.