Beaver Machine Corp. Offers Coin Mechs For Northwestern Model 80 Bulk Venders

NEWMARKET, ON -- Now available from Beaver Machine Corp. is a line of coin mechs for one of the most popular bulk vending machines produced by Northwestern Corp. The coin mechanisms, which are modifications of Beaver's own NG mech, are compatible with the Northwestern 80 Series in quarter incremental pricing versions of 25¢, 50¢, 75¢ and $1.

Beaver's reconfigured mechs for NW 80s will be sold as complete units that include an attachable adaptor to ensure proper installations.

Used in Beaver's own equipment and by other OEMs, the NG mech has a solid reputation among vending operators for reliability and durability. However, this is the first time the manufacturer has offered a coin mech for the Northwestern aftermarket, and the historic juncture follows the sale of Northwestern to National Entertainment Network, a nationwide vending operation based in Broomfield, CO. | SEE STORY

Founded in 1909 by Emerson A. Bolen, Northwestern is an iconic name in the bulk vending sector. Its model 80 machines, introduced in 1979, have a high-product capacity, but can still fit on traditional machine racks. Its model 60 machines, introduced in the late 1960s, are smaller, but remain workhorses for today's vending operators.

Beaver's first Northwestern mechs will begin shipping at the end of June. Beaver president Bernard Schwarzli said the company's engineers are exploring the possibility of offering similarly priced NG coin mechs that fit Northwestern's Series 60 machines.

Founded in 1963 as Machine-O-Matic, Beaver manufactures bulk venders, coin mechanisms and equipment stands. More information on its Northwestern retrofit mechs can be had by calling (800) 265-6772.